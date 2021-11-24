Centre to clarify if kin of NRK who died abroad due to COVID-19 eligible for ex-gratia: Ker govt to HC

The Centre has to clarify whether families of non-resident Keralites (NRK), who died abroad due to COVID-19 were eligible for ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000, the state government told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the state during the hearing of a plea by an NGO seeking a declaration that family members of non-resident Keralites, who died abroad due to COVID-19 are entitled to the ex-gratia relief, the organization's president -- advocate Jose Abraham -- said.

He said that the state told the court that a letter seeking the clarification has been sent to the Centre and its response was awaited.

The court, thereafter, said the Centre can be made a party if its stand was required and directed the state to file a statement when it receives a response from the central government.

Abraham said the necessary steps would be taken to make the central government a party in the matter.

The NGO, Pravasi Legal Cell, has contended that applications for ex-gratia relief by family members of Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 were being ''arbitrarily'' denied by the state government.

The reason given by the state government for denying such applications was that the scheme was applicable only for COVID-19 deaths in India, the petition, filed through advocate E Adithyan, has claimed.

''It is submitted that the poor migrants who went to foreign countries solely for the purpose of finding a living abroad to support their family members in Kerala and unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 definitely require a sympathetic view.

''... any discrimination against the family members who lost their dear and near ones abroad is a clear violation of their Fundamental Rights,'' the plea has said.

It has also said that a representation on the issue was sent to the state government, but no response has been received till now.

