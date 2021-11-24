Left Menu

Centre to clarify if kin of NRK who died abroad due to COVID-19 eligible for ex-gratia: Ker govt to HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-11-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:25 IST
Centre to clarify if kin of NRK who died abroad due to COVID-19 eligible for ex-gratia: Ker govt to HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has to clarify whether families of non-resident Keralites (NRK), who died abroad due to COVID-19 were eligible for ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000, the state government told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the state during the hearing of a plea by an NGO seeking a declaration that family members of non-resident Keralites, who died abroad due to COVID-19 are entitled to the ex-gratia relief, the organization's president -- advocate Jose Abraham -- said.

He said that the state told the court that a letter seeking the clarification has been sent to the Centre and its response was awaited.

The court, thereafter, said the Centre can be made a party if its stand was required and directed the state to file a statement when it receives a response from the central government.

Abraham said the necessary steps would be taken to make the central government a party in the matter.

The NGO, Pravasi Legal Cell, has contended that applications for ex-gratia relief by family members of Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 were being ''arbitrarily'' denied by the state government.

The reason given by the state government for denying such applications was that the scheme was applicable only for COVID-19 deaths in India, the petition, filed through advocate E Adithyan, has claimed.

''It is submitted that the poor migrants who went to foreign countries solely for the purpose of finding a living abroad to support their family members in Kerala and unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 definitely require a sympathetic view.

''... any discrimination against the family members who lost their dear and near ones abroad is a clear violation of their Fundamental Rights,'' the plea has said.

It has also said that a representation on the issue was sent to the state government, but no response has been received till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021