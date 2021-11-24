Pawar pays tributes to Maha's first CM at Karad

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday offered floral tributes to Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on the eve of the latter's death anniversary, in Karad of Satara district.

Pawar visited Chavan's memorial at Pritisangam, a confluence of rivers Krishna and Koyna in Karad.

The NCP chief was accompanied by Satara MP Srinivas Patil and cabinet minister and district guardian minister Balasaheb Patil.

