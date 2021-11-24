Left Menu

Ethiopia's Prime Minister has gone to war's front lines, state-affiliated media says

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:40 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@AbiyAhmedAli)
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war effort from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in Abiy's absence.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu detailed the transfer of some routine duties in a news conference, the report from Fana news outlet said.

