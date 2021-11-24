Kerala police chief Anil Kant gets extension

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend the term of state police chief Anil Kant by 17 more months from his due retirement date of January 31, 2022.

As per the decision taken by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today, Kant will continue in the post of the state DGP for two years from the date of his appointment on July 1, 2021.

Hailing from New Delhi, Kant had begun his police career in the Kerala cadre as an assistant superintendent in northern Wayanad district.

He also served as assistant director in the Intelligence Bureau before working under various designations in the state including as the chief of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Prisons and Correctional Services and Fire Force.

He is a recipient of the Presidents police medal for the meritorious services.

