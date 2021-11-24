Left Menu

Kerala police chief Anil Kant gets extension

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:02 IST
Kerala police chief Anil Kant gets extension
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend the term of state police chief Anil Kant by 17 more months from his due retirement date of January 31, 2022.

As per the decision taken by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today, Kant will continue in the post of the state DGP for two years from the date of his appointment on July 1, 2021.

Hailing from New Delhi, Kant had begun his police career in the Kerala cadre as an assistant superintendent in northern Wayanad district.

He also served as assistant director in the Intelligence Bureau before working under various designations in the state including as the chief of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Prisons and Correctional Services and Fire Force.

He is a recipient of the Presidents police medal for the meritorious services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021