Orange trader from Kolkata dies after truck runs over him in Rajasthan

He had reached Jhalrapatan to purchase oranges in bulk from a wholesale market in Growth Centre, Jhalrapatan police station Sub-Inspector Radha Kishan said.While Roy was going on a scooter to the market on Tuesday afternoon, a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind and ran over him from waist down, the SI said.The trader was immediately rushed to Jhalawar district hospital where he died without responding to treatment, he said.The truck driver escaped from the spot but the vehicle was seized.

Orange trader from Kolkata dies after truck runs over him in Rajasthan
A 56-year-old Kolkata-based orange trader was killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck while he was going to a wholesale market in Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Namonarayan Roy, a resident of Kolkata. He had reached Jhalrapatan to purchase oranges in bulk from a wholesale market in Growth Centre, Jhalrapatan police station Sub-Inspector Radha Kishan said.

While Roy was going on a scooter to the market on Tuesday afternoon, a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind and ran over him from waist down, the SI said.

The trader was immediately rushed to Jhalawar district hospital where he died without responding to treatment, he said.

The truck driver escaped from the spot but the vehicle was seized. A case of negligent driving was lodged against the absconding driver, the SI added.

After the Roy's son arrived from Kolkata, the body was handed over after a post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

