CBI files 3rd chargesheet against defence officers in connection with navy classified info leak

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the serving and the retired Defence officers in connection with navy classified information leak, informed sources.

As per the sources, "CBI on November 20 filed the third charge sheet against the serving and retired Defence officers. in connection with Navy classified information leak."

"Six people have been arrested in the case and two charge sheets have already been filed into the matter so far", informed the sources. (ANI)

