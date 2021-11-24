Russia says nuclear readiness needed amid NATO activity near borders -agencies
Russia's nuclear capabilities and armed forces need to maintain combat readiness in light of the increased activity of NATO countries near Russia's borders, Russian news agencies cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.
Shoigu on Tuesday complained that U.S. bombers had rehearsed a nuclear strike on Russia from two different directions earlier this month and complained that the planes had come too close to the Russian border, drills the Pentagon said had adhered to international protocols.
