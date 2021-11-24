Kerala government extends tenure of state police chief Anil Kant
The Kerala Cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of State police chief Anil Kant till June 30, 2023.
The Kerala Cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of State police chief Anil Kant till June 30, 2023.
DGP Anil Kant was supposed to superannuate on January 31, 2022. (ANI)
