Kerala government extends tenure of state police chief Anil Kant

The Kerala Cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of State police chief Anil Kant till June 30, 2023.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:38 IST
Kerala police chief Anil Kant (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
DGP Anil Kant was supposed to superannuate on January 31, 2022. (ANI)

