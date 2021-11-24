SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Centre, IITs to follow quotas in recruitment of faculty

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Centre and IITs to follow the reservation policies in admission in research degree programs and recruitment of faculty members.

A bench of Justices L N Rao, B R Gavai, and B V Nagarathna said it is issuing notices to the Centre and all the IITs on the plea for prayer A which is related to following reservation policies in admission to research programs and recruitment of faculty members.

During the brief hearing, Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for petitioner Sachichida Nand Pandey, said the IITs are not following the reservation policies and direction may be issued by the court.

The bench said there are many prayers in the petition but it would only issue notice on prayer A only.

Pandey has also sought directives for the creation of a mechanism for resolving the students/scholars and research harassment complaints and to constitute a committee of technical experts to review the performance of existing faculty.

He has also sought cancellation of the appointment of non-performing faculty due to violation of reservation norms, formation of a transparent recruitment policy.

"It is submitted that the process of taking admissions in the research program and appointment of faculty members by the respondents (IITs) are completely unconstitutional, illegal, and arbitrary. The respondents are not following the guidelines of reservation as per the constitutional mandate," the plea said.

It said the IITs are also not following the transparent process of recruiting the faculty members which opens up the window for non-deserving and candidates to enter IITs through connections that increase the chances of corruption, favoritism, and discrimination, affecting internal ranking and technological growth of the country.

"The respondents (IITs) are completely violating the reservation policies that provide for reservation to socially and marginalized communities belonging to the SC (15 percent), ST (17 percent), and OBCs (27 percent)', the plea said.

