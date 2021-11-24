HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL to fill up vacancies in govt hospitals

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre and Delhi government to start the recruitment process for the appointment of doctors and paramedical staff in government-run hospitals here.

The court was hearing a petition which claimed that there is an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in government-run hospitals in the city.

"You (authorities) start the recruitment process and appoint them. Show some speed. This is required," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

"It is not necessary that all vacancies should be filled (if) you are not getting suitable candidates. Start the process. You can't say that you will never start the process," the bench said while hearing a petition seeking immediate filling up of vacancies in government-run hospitals on an urgent basis.

The court issued notice on the public interest litigation by Dr. Nand Kishore Garg — a social activist and former Delhi MLA and sought response from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The petitioner, represented by lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, claimed that there is an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in government-run hospitals in the city, which is resulting in innocent and poor patients being forced to approach private hospitals and pay huge amounts of money.

The petitioner has claimed that the government authorities have not carried out their constitutional responsibilities and thus violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

"As per the RTI replies dated February 7, 2020, 1838 doctors have been working in the health and welfare department of Delhi while 745 posts of doctors were lying vacant and as per the RTI reply dated November 2, 2021, the government hospital like Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital the sanctioned strength of paramedical officials is 475 and out of which 135 post are vacant," the petition stated. "(RTI) discloses more than 800 vacancies of doctors in different categories and are lying vacant in AIIMS alone, while in another hospital of the central government namely Safdarjung is having shortages of 433 doctors and 67 paramedical staffs. Further another hospital namely Ram Manohar Lohia, there are vacancies of more than 100 doctors and paramedical staff," it added. The petition has submitted that inadequate infrastructure in the government hospitals is "becoming ominous" because of serious diseases like COVID-19 and other communicable life-threatening ailments.

The matter would be heard next on January 12.

