Man held for printing fake currency notes in south Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly printing fake currency notes at his house in Pydhonie area of south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the intelligence unit of the crime branch raided the accused Shabbir Qureshi's flat at Karim Manzil in Pydhonie on Tuesday evening, an official said. The police seized 53 fake notes of Rs 2,000, which had only one serial number printed on them, he said.

Apart from the fake notes, the crime branch team also recovered a computer, monitor, printer, inks and printing paper, he said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he was booked in a case of drug smuggling by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), and was also involved in fake demand draft case registered at Ajmer in Rajasthan, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

