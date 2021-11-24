Left Menu

Centre extends 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana', will provide free ration till March 2022

The Government of India decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022, informed Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:56 IST
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Government of India decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022, informed Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday. Addressing media here, Thakur said that in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "It has been decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022."

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. Under PMGKAY, 5 Kilogram of additional food grain, per person, is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

