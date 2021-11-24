Maha: Five arrested with tiger nails, teeth in Nagpur
- Country:
- India
Five persons have been arrested for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell tiger nails and teeth in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a forest official said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Nagpur forest division laid a trap at Umred bus stop on Tuesday and nabbed three of the accused who had come there to sell the animal parts, deputy conservator of forest Nagpur Bharat Singh Hada said.
Based on the information provided by the trio, two more accused were subsequently nabbed, the official said in a release.
The forest department has registered offences against the accused under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka govt issues COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra
Motorbike rider killed in accident in Nagpur
Couple held for theft at jewelry shop in Nagpur
COVID-19 vaccine: Nagpur civic body mulls 'no free first dose' after Nov 30
Maharashtra: Nashik school offers train library, outdoor classes to induce special learning in children