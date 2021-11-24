Left Menu

Ukraine approves legal framework for buying weapons, equipment from NATO member Romania

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian government approved on Wednesday an agreement with NATO member Romania that creates a legal framework for deals to buy weapons and military equipment, a televised government meeting showed.

The framework agreement had been signed with Bucharest last year but needed the government's approval to take effect. Ukraine and its NATO allies have expressed increasing concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders, while Russia accuses Ukraine and NATO of whipping up tensions.

"The entry into force of the agreement ... will make it possible to carry out military-technical cooperation in such areas as the procurement of weapons, ammunition and military equipment," a statement published on the government site said.

