Tribal village cut off from Anthiyur

The tribal village of Kakkayanure in the district was cut off with Anthiyur, about 50 km from here, due to the overflow of a jungle stream early Wednesday. According to Revenue officials, the village is inhabited by 300 members of 80 families engaged in agriculture and rearing cattle. There was very heavy rain for the past few days and the Varattupallam reservoir was full with the surplus water flooding Kakkayanure. This prevented the tribals from visiting Anthiyur for their daily needs by crossing the stream, the officials said. The families have already reported to the district administration for the construction of a bridge across the stream and the demand has been pending for a long.

