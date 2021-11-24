Left Menu

Bank manager killed during robbery in Pune district

The manager of a cooperative bank was killed during robbery in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.The deceased was identified as Rajendra Bhor around 50.The incident took place at Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanshta at Tandali village around 1.50 pm, said an official of the Narayangaon police station.Two persons, who were wearing helmets, entered the bank and opened fire before making away with some cash.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:28 IST
The manager of a cooperative bank was killed during robbery in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Bhor (around 50).

The incident took place at Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanshta at Tandali village around 1.50 pm, said an official of the Narayangaon police station.

''Two persons, who were wearing helmets, entered the bank and opened fire before making away with some cash. Bhor, who was hit by bullets, was declared brought dead at a hospital,'' he said. The robbers are estimated to have looted up to Rs 2 lakh in cash from the bank, said district superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh, adding that probe was on.

