Youth Akali leader shoots himself with his revolver

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:37 IST
  Country:
  India

Amarjot Singh, the president of Student Organisation of India Rural, on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver in Rajapur village here, police said.

The 30-year-old leader of Shiromani Akali Dal wing shot himself inside a car, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said preliminary investigation indicated a family feud as the reason behind the suicide.

Police have registered a case and sent his body to civil hospital for post mortem examination, he said.

