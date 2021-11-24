Left Menu

Nagaland IPS officer who 'took seized drugs home' charge-sheeted

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:04 IST
Nagaland Police has filed a charge sheet against a senior IPS officer for allegedly taking 6.9 kg of seized brown sugar to his residence in 2018, an official said on Wednesday.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of principal sessions judge, Kohima, against the inspector general of police rank officer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday, the official said.

Police sources said the Narcotics Cell of Nagaland Police seized the brown sugar from a car coming from Manipur at Khuzama on the inter-state border on August 3, 2018. Two persons who were in the car were let go after initial detention and no case was registered.

IGP (CID) Richard Yimto allegedly took the contraband to his official residence from where it was recovered later.

A case was registered against the IPS officer and he was placed under suspension.

During enquiry, Yimto had claimed that he took the drugs home for safety and further investigation.

However, as a charge sheet was not filed against him in the case within the mandatory 90 days, he had approached the court and was reinstated into service, sources said.

He is currently posted as IGP (Village Guards).

