Special Court accepts charges against 7 for illegal liquor trading in Muzaffarnagar

24-11-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Special Court here on Wednesday accepted chargesheet against seven people, including notorious criminal Sushil Munch and two Block Officers, filed under the Gangster Act, a court officer said.

The accused included Morna Block Pramukh Anil Rathi and Ex- Block Pramukh Brahmpal.

Special Judge Radheyshyam Yadav set December 15 as the date for presenting of the evidence against the accused booked under Section 2 and 3 of the Gangster Act. Another accused, Kishan, a Nepali national, has been absconding and will be tried separately, the officer said.

According to Prosecution Officer Sandeep Singh, eight people were booked at Bhopa Police Station of the district under the Gangster Act after they were found involved in illegal trading of liquor in 2003. Huge quantity of Haryana-made liquor was recovered from, he said.

