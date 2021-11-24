Canada gives full approval to J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally.
Canada gave full approval to Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccines in September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna Inc
- Canada
- Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement