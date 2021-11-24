Iran's top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE - state news agency
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, state news agency WAM reported.
It said Kani, who is Iran's deputy foreign minister, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.
