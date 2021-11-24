Turkey, UAE to sign accords on energy and tech investments -Turkish official

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will sign deals for energy and technology investments and in the fields of marine ports and logistics, a Turkish official said on Wednesday ahead of high-level talks in Ankara.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, was in Ankara for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, in the first such visit in years as the regional rivals work to mend ties.

The official said the memorandums of understanding would be signed between the Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADQ), Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF), and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office, as well as with some Turkish companies.

