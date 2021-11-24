Left Menu

HC rejects Tarun Tejpal's plea for in-camera hearing of proceedings challenging his rape case acquittal

And no prejudice is caused to the parties and proceedings if it is held in-camera, he said.Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, argued that the judgment of acquittal of Tejpal by the district court is in the public domain.Section 327 applies for the purpose of inquiring into or trying any offence.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:30 IST
HC rejects Tarun Tejpal's plea for in-camera hearing of proceedings challenging his rape case acquittal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court here on Wednesday rejected journalist Tarun Tejpal's application seeking an in-camera hearing of the proceedings challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case.

The acquittal of the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then woman colleague in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, by a sessions court in May this year was challenged in the Goa bench of the HC by the state government.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M S Jawalkar rejected Tejpal's application for conducting an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under section 327 of the CrPC.

Advocate Amit Desai, who appeared for Tejpal, referred to the Law Commission and various judgments of high courts supporting his application for an in-camera hearing.

“I can't be restrained because my right to appeal and argue the matter before the lordship in an effective manner cannot be curtailed merely because all the time I would be looking over my shoulder and afraid that somebody outside is going to listening and writing about this matter,” Desai said. Tejpal's lawyer said his client might have to say something which might expose certain facts in relation which should not be published in the media. “But my fundamental right to defend myself cannot be taken away in this matter,” he argued.

“Section 327 gives rise to complete prohibition on publication of proceedings. Once there is a complete prohibition, and that constitutes a contempt, the lordship will see that those provisions are applied when they are in-camera,” Desai told the bench. He argued that the identity of the accused in an appeal against the acquittal is equally important to be protected like that of the victim.

“Section 327, being a mandate of the statute and obligation of the Constitution, it is the duty of the court to protect both the parties. And no prejudice is caused to the parties and proceedings if it is held in-camera,” he said.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, argued that the judgment (of acquittal of Tejpal) by the district court is in the public domain.

“Section 327 applies for the purpose of inquiring into or trying any offence. It has limited application during inquiry or trial. The appeal is something very clear. Appeals, revisions etc are neither investigation nor inquiry nor a trial,” he said.

The bench said the application stands rejected. The revision petition filed by the state government will be heard on December 6, it said. In its order in May this year, the Mapusa district and sessions court had held that the complainant had not shown the “kind of normative behaviour” expected from a “victim of sexual assault”. The court had granted Tejpal the “benefit of the doubt” in the absence of corroborative evidence to support the allegations made by the complainant.

Challenging Tejpal's acquittal, the state government had said that the court’s judgement was “coloured by prejudice and patriarchy”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021