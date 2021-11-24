Qatar Emir restructures sovereign fund board, QNA reports
The Emir of Qatar issued a decree on Wednesday restructuring the country's sovereign wealth fund board, state news agency QNA reported.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani kept his post as chairman while the decree replaced two of the board members.
