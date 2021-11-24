HC seeks Delhi govt, EDMC stand on residents' plea to stop opening of liquor shop

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response from the Delhi government, Excise Commissioner, and EDMC Commissioner on a petition by two residents challenging the opening of a liquor shop in their locality. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the public interest litigation by east Delhi's Chander Nagar residents and listed the matter for further hearing on January 27. The petitioners have claimed that ever since the persons residing in the locality have come to know about the opening of a liquor shop near them, they are “scared” about their children's future, “modesty of the ladies, young girls and teenagers”, law and order situation as well as the welfare of the locality. They argued that the opening of the liquor shop in question violates the Delhi Excise Act and Rules as it falls under is ''restricted area as per the settled law''.

The petition has claimed that the proposed shop is only 30 meters from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Primary School, 60 meters from two temples, and 50 meters from a government dispensary. The petition also said that the shop is located within 100 meters of a colony of labourers, chemists, and a general store. “As per norms of the Government of Delhi, a liquor shop cannot function within 50-100 meters of a school, temple, etc. Any permission beyond the permissible limit envisages appropriate action against the officials,” the petition has stated. Seeking direction to the authorities to stop the opening of the liquor shop, the petitioners have contended that its continuation will create nuisance in the locality The court is also informed that there is no ample parking space near the shop premises, which is likely to result in traffic as people would park their vehicle on the road. The matter would be heard next on January 27.

