Drugs-on-cruise: HC permits fashion model to mark her weekly presence in NCB's Delhi office

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday permitted fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, to mark her weekly presence before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in Delhi instead of in Mumbai.

Dhamecha was granted bail by the high court on October 28 along with Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant. While granting the bail, the HC had imposed certain conditions including the mandatory presence of all the accused before the NCB's Mumbai officer every Friday. They also have to inform the investigating officer of their itinerary if they were leaving Mumbai.

Dhamecha, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, had sought modification of these two conditions on the ground that she resides in Delhi for work.

Justice N W Sambre on Wednesday allowed the plea and directed Dhamecha to mark her presence every Friday before the Delhi NCB office.

The bench also allowed Dhamecha to submit her itinerary to the Delhi NCB office and inform the same to the Mumbai NCB office via email. Aryan Khan and others were arrested by officials of Mumbai NCB last month after the agency busted a cruise party and claimed to have seized drugs. Khan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 28, nearly 20 days after his arrest. The high court in its detailed order granting bail to Khan and two others had observed that prima facie it had not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)