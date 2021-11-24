Left Menu

Woman shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

A woman was shot dead by three men on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:07 IST
A woman was shot dead by three men on Wednesday, police said. Anita (38) was a resident of Jatwai village under Jahangirabad Police Station limits.

Police said she used to earn a living by selling milk. On Wednesday morning, three men arrived at her buffalo stable on the pretext of buying milk and pumped bullets into her waist when she was milking the animals.

Alarmed by the firing, Anita's neighbours rushed to the stable and managed to nab one of the accused, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the woman's neighbour Charanjeet Singh (20) had hired three men to kill her as he was of the belief that she performed sorcery on his father, leading to his death last year.

The SSP, however, said the boy's father had died due to cancer.

The boy had struck a deal of Rs 2 lakh with the three men and he had them paid Rs 50,000 in advance, he said.

The police have launched a search for Singh and the two other accused, the SSP said.

