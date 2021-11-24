IPS officer Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh
Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest.
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a ''proclaimed offender'' by a court here, on Wednesday said he was in Chandigarh and would visit Mumbai soon.
The IPS officer who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra told news channels that he was in Chandigarh.
Asked by reporters if he would surrender (before the police or court), Singh said he had yet to decide his next course of action.
The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app.
The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest. He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
