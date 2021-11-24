Polish PM to meet prospective German Chancellor Scholz
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet prospective chancellor Olaf Scholz when he visits Germany on Thursday, a Polish government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Morawiecki is touring European capitals in a bid to reinforce unity behind a tough stance on Brlarus and Russia. He will also meet acting Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Friday.
