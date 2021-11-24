Polish PM to meet prospective German Chancellor Scholz

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet prospective chancellor Olaf Scholz when he visits Germany on Thursday, a Polish government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Morawiecki is touring European capitals in a bid to reinforce unity behind a tough stance on Brlarus and Russia. He will also meet acting Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)