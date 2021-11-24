More intern'l cooperation needed to build structures to prevent, manage future disasters: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said more international cooperation was needed to build structures that would prevent and manage future disasters. After virtually inaugurating the 5th World Congress on Disaster Management, the minister said India has taken lead in offering expertise to friendly foreign countries on creating disaster resilient infrastructure. Singh said precision tools and sensors, made using artificial intelligence, could revolutionise the ways the risks of disasters were assessed and communicated through early warning, according to the Defence Ministry's statement. ''The defence minister called for cooperating more closely to strengthen international architecture for building structures to prevent and manage future disasters,'' the statement said.

He also suggested a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the implementation of 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, emphasising on the need to incorporate new ideas in global and national strategies for the implementation of the goals, according to the ministry.

India's engagement with the world and especially the Indian Ocean region has been robustly strong, he said, lauding the Indian armed forces for being the first responders in the region for humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.

