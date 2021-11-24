Left Menu

Germany's Greens to have right to nominate European Commissioner

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST
Germany's Greens party will have the right to nominate the country's European Commissioner if the Commission President is not from Germany, according to coalition agreement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's current European Commissioner, and the current Commission President, is Ursula von der Leyen, a German from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

