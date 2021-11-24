Germany's Greens to have right to nominate European Commissioner
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Greens party will have the right to nominate the country's European Commissioner if the Commission President is not from Germany, according to coalition agreement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Germany's current European Commissioner, and the current Commission President, is Ursula von der Leyen, a German from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greens
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Germany
- German
- European
- Angela Merkel's
- Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High virus case numbers disrupting sports again in Germany
Greenpeace Germany sues Volkswagen over carbon emissions targets
Greenpeace Germany sues Volkswagen over carbon emissions targets
Germany player tests positive for virus, 4 more quarantined
German navy chief vows long-term commitment to Indo-Pacific