Germany to simplify naturalization process for immigrants

Germany will enable multiple citizenship and simplify the process of acquiring German nationality, according to a coalition deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday. "As a rule, naturalization should be possible after five years, with special integration achievements after three years," the document said.

The current time requirement for naturalization is eight years which could be cut to six years in special integration cases, the agreement said.

