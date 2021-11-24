German coalition aims to deepen European economic union
Updated: 24-11-2021 19:37 IST
The three parties set to form Germany's next government have agreed they want to strengthen and deepen Europe's economic and currency union, according to a coalition document seen by Reuters.
Separately, the European Council should be reformed to act in a more united and effective manner, the parties wrote in the deal.
