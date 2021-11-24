Left Menu

PM Modi to address 'Constitution Day' programme at Central Hall of Parliament on Nov 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Constitution Day' programme at the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi on November 26, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:43 IST
PM Modi to address 'Constitution Day' programme at Central Hall of Parliament on Nov 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Constitution Day' programme at the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi on November 26, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday. According to an official statement issued by PMO, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court at Vigyan Bhawan as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the country's independence.

As the curtain-raiser for the event, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi along with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan briefed the media about the preparations for Samvidhan Diwas (November 26, 2021 ) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at National Media Centre on Tuesday. "President Ram Nath Kovind will be leading the celebrations of Constitution Day live from Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 2021, at 11.00 am onwards. The occasion will also be graced by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speakers of both Houses, Ministers, MPs and other dignitaries," stated Joshi.

"After the speech of the President, the whole nation is invited to read Preamble to the Constitution live with him," he added. The public at large including ministries and departments of the Central Government, State/UT Governments, schools, colleges, universities, institutions, bodies, bar councils etc have been requested to join President in reading Preamble to the Constitution on November 26 from their places, following the COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021