NCP leader files sedition complaint in court against Kangana over 'azadi' remark

A Maharashtra NCP leader on Wednesday filed a private complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut before a magistrate court here, seeking to prosecute her for sedition for her remark describing India's independence in 1947 as 'bheek' or alms.

Yusuf Parmar, national general secretary of the NCP's minority wing, filed the complaint at the magistrate court at suburban Borivali under IPC section 124A (punishment for sedition) and section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, through his lawyer.

The complaint, filed through his counsel Ashley Cusher, claimed that after getting Padma Shri award in New Delhi earlier this month, the actor started making baseless statements in social media as well as in TV shows, causing disharmony in the society.

The complainant said recently in a TV interview, she criticised freedom fighters saying, ''What we got in 1947 was not freedom, it was alms/charity. We got freedom only in 2014.'' The statement is offensive and hurts the feelings of the citizens of this country and more particularly, attacks the Constitution, Parmar said.

''The accused degraded the freedom fighters and martyrs of this great nation, who have laid down their lives and sacrifice for attaining Independence in the year 1947,'' the complaint said.

The complainant urged the court to take cognizance of the offence and punish the accused as per provisions of the law. The court kept the matter for further consideration on January 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)