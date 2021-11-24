After SC order, Centre calls state food ministers' meet on Thursday for community kitchen

The Centre has called a meeting of state food ministers on Thursday to discuss a community kitchen concept for helping the needy not covered under the PDS to fight hunger and malnutrition, following a Supreme Court direction in this regard. The meeting will be chaired by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and will discuss the issue of the community kitchen and other issues with the food ministers of all states and Union territories, an official statement said. ''Some of the likely key issues that will be discussed during the meeting are model community kitchen scheme, implementation status of One Nation One Ration Card, Aadhaar seeding of ration cards, biometrically authenticated fair price shops' transactions and others,'' it added. On November 21, the Food Secretary had a meeting with state chief secretaries and food secretaries and discussed the model community kitchen scheme. The meeting has been convened following a direction from the apex court, which directed the central government to come up with a model community kitchens scheme agreeable to the states within three weeks’ time, it said.

According to the statement, the court has also directed all states to attend the meeting to be organised by the central government and cooperate with them in coming up with the said scheme, which can be made uniformly applicable to all states and UTs.

The apex court direction came over a writ petition filed regarding establishing the concept of community kitchen across the country, formulation of a requisite scheme to provide food to the needy persons and create a national food grid for those persons beyond the scope of the public distribution system (PDS) to fight with hunger and malnutrition, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)