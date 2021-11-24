OFFICIAL-U.S. envoy on Afghanistan to return to Doha next week to meeting Taliban -State Department
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:50 IST
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West will visit Doha next week for two days of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
“They’ll discuss… our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage for U.S. citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghans
- U.S.
- Afghanistan
- Ned Price
- Taliban
- State Department
- Price
- Doha
