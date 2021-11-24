HC asks JJP to file fresh plea against NIA court's observations against Stan Swamy in Elgar case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the lawyers of late Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy to file a fresh petition against observations made by a special NIA court against him in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal was hearing an interim application filed by Swamy's lawyer, senior counsel Mihir Desai on behalf of Jamshedpur Jesuit Province (JJP), which is pursuing his case as his next-of-kin.

The JJP had sought that priest and Swamy's associate father Frazer Mascarenhas be considered his next-of-kin for litigation. They wanted to clear Swamy's name in the case, they said.

Swamy died in a private hospital here on July 5, waiting for the trial in the case to begin. Earlier, in March this year, a special court for National Investigation Agency cases in the city had rejected Swamy's bail plea, observing that there was prima facie evidence against him.

Swamy died when his appeal in the HC against the special court's order was pending.

The petitioners had said the NIA court's observations amounted to preliminary findings of guilt against Swamy, and the high court should continue the hearing on the appeal and set aside the findings. After the HC on Wednesday suggested that a fresh plea should be filed, Swamy's counsels said they will withdraw the interim application and file a new petition.

HC then disposed of as withdrawn Swamy's appeals.

Swamy was arrested in the case in October 2020. Suffering from Parkinson's disease and several other ailments, he was shifted to a private hospital in May this year where he died following cardiac arrest.

