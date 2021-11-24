US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open on mixed data, retail earnings

Wall Street indexes opened lower on Wednesday as mixed economic data and disappointing earnings from retailers kept investors on edge heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.49 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 35,752.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.92 points, or 0.32%, at 4,675.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.26 points, or 0.62%, to 15,677.88 at the opening bell.

