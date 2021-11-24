Assam cabinet for additional leave to govt employees to visit parents, in-laws

Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to take a new initiative of granting two days additional leave to government employees to allow them to visit their parents or in-laws in January 2022 to ensure that they spend time with the seniors of their families in the new year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

All employees from the fourth grade to top civil service officers and even ministers can avail the leave, the chief minister said.

The idea behind the initiative is that the employees should spend some time with their parents or parents in-law in the new year, seek their blessings and are inspired to work for the state sincerely throughout the year, Sarma told mediapersons after chairing the cabinet meeting at Bongaigaon.

The government has decided to grant two days vacation leave to its employees on January 6 and 7. As the next two days are the routine second Saturday and Sunday holidays, they can spend four days with their parents. In case their parents are no longer alive the employees can visit their parents in-laws, he said. Employees whose parents or parents in-law are not alive cannot avail this leave, while those with parents staying with them can take it and take them for a holiday, he added.

The cabinet meeting was held outside capital Guwahati for the second time. The first was held at Dhemaji in September.

