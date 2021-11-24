7,000 personnel trained to handle cyber crimes, says Delhi Police chief

A week after the Delhi government's department of home issued a notification for setting up a dedicated cyber police station in every district, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said around 7,000 personnel have been trained in the last three months to handle such cases effectively. During a programme by the Indian Women’s Press Corps, Asthana told reporters, ''We have set up cyber crime police stations in each police district. The notification has been issued and I think, they will start functioning from December 1. Nearly 7,000 policemen have been trained in the last three months to handle these cases effectively. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit will support them.'' ''You will find that the pace of registration and investigation of cyber crime cases will be expedited. We are fully aware that the cases of cyber crime are shooting up with each passing day. The Delhi Police has been in the forefront of handling cyber crimes expeditiously, he said.

Asking the public to be vigilant and seeking support from social media platforms for its initiative, Asthana said, ''Since the golden hour is vital in such cases, the victim must report the occurrence through cyber helpline 155260 of the Ministry of Home Affairs. We are in the process of integrating this helpline number with the Emergency Response Support System - 112. The Delhi Police also seeks cooperation from social media companies as and when required for investigation purposes and to prevent mishappenings.'' The home department's notification on November 17 said it is considered necessary to set up cyber police stations in each notified police district to investigate cyber crime cases.

Accordingly, cyber police stations will be set up in all 15 police districts, Asthana said.

''The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in order to facilitate extension of better police assistance to the public, hereby, is pleased to direct and declare that the cyber police stations in east, northeast, south, southeast, southwest, west, outer, central, north, northwest, Shahdara, Rohini, New Delhi, Dwarka and outer north shall be the cyber police stations in each notified 15 police districts in Delhi from the date of issue of this notification,'' it read.

The cyber police stations shall have jurisdiction over the entire police district, the notification had stated.

