Court grants bail to accused in case involving Param Bir Singh as cops fail to file charge sheet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:21 IST
A court here on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in an alleged extortion case involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and some other police officials.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rajendra Tambe granted bail to Tariq Parveen as the police failed to file charge sheet in the case within the stipulated 60 days, the prosecution said.

There are a total of 28 accused named in the case.

Param Bir Singh, who is facing several cases in Maharashtra, was recently granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat told reporters that he has not received any material from the police in the case. The delay in filing the charge sheet resulted in Parveen getting default bail, he said. The case was registered at Thane Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint by alleged cricket bookie Ketan Tanna, who accused Singh (when he was city police chief) and some other officers of extorting Rs 1.25 crore by threatening to implicate him in false cases.

