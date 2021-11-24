SC notice to Bihar, others on plea relating to ‘Tanti/Tatwa’ community

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Bihar government and others on a petition which has sought a direction to the authorities not to further issue Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate to persons belonging to the ‘Tanti/Tatwa’ community in the state A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari issued notice to the state government and others seeking their replies on a plea filed against this year's September order of a division bench of the Patna High Court.

“Issue notice. All appointments are subject to the outcome of these proceedings,” the bench said in its November 22 order.

A petition was filed in the high court seeking to declare the existence and operation of the July 2015 resolution issued by the state as void and not sustainable in the eyes of the law.

The petition filed in the top court has challenged the high court’s order by which a division bench had said that a plea related to the issue would be taken up after the apex court’s decision in a related matter.

The division bench was told that a judgement passed in April 2017 by a co-ordinate bench of the high court has been challenged before the apex court and the matter is pending there.

Against the November 22 order of the division bench of the high court, the plea filed through advocate Vaibhav Manu Srivastava in the apex court has sought an interim stay on the operation of the July 1, 2015 resolution issued by the state of Bihar by which ‘Tanti/Tatwa’, being the Extremely Backward Class, has been declared synonyms to ‘Pan/Sawasi’, which is in the list of Schedule Castes.

It has urged the top court to grant an ad-interim ex-parte order directing the authorities “not to further issue Schedule Caste certificates to ‘Tanti/Tatwa’ till the disposal of this petition”.

“Whether the state of Bihar can classify a person belonging to the list of Extremely Backward Caste (Tanti/Tatwa) be treated as synonymous or equivalent to Pan/Swasi, which are covered under the Schedule Caste list?,” said one of the questions of law raised in the plea, settled by advocate Deepak Jain. PTI ABA ABA RKS RKS

