Left activists clash with police in Kolkata, many detained

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTU) Several SFI and DYFI activists were on Wednesday detained in Kolkata, after they clashed with police while protesting against an alleged scam in recruitment in the School Service Commission (SSC).

The CPI(M) student and youth wings - the Students' Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India - had organised a march to the SSC office in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon, as part of their stir. The police put up barricades to control the crowd, but as the Left activists tried to break past those, they were prevented from moving ahead, following which a scuffle ensued between the two sides.

A number of the activists were detained, and taken to the Bidhanagar police station.

Later, youth activists sat on a dharna outside the police station, demanding the immediate release of those detained.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on a CBI enquiry ordered by a single bench into alleged irregularities in appointments of Group D workers in aided/sponsored schools by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

It directed WBBSE and the School Service Commission to submit in sealed cover documents relating to the appointments in question to the Registrar General of the high court.

