Five migrants drown crossing Channel from France to Britain: BFM TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:45 IST
- Country:
- France
Five migrants drowned while trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy to reach Britain on Wednesday, BFM TV reported, citing French police sources.
A coastguard official said a rescue operation was still underway.
