Man shoots barber dead in UP town for refusing him haircut

A man was arrested from a village in Agauta town on Wednesday for shooting a barber dead when he refused to give him a haircut and asked him to clear previous dues, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday in Sharifpur Bhainsroli village of the town, when Sameer shot Irfan with his licensed pistol and injured his brother in leg.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:45 IST
Police has arrested two of the four accused and a search is on to nab the rest.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that the accused used to get his hair cut from Irfan.

On Wednesday when the accused asked Irfan to give him a haircut, Irfan refused and asked him to clear his dues. Infuriated, Sameer shot Irfan and his brother Imran with his pistol, killing Irfan.

