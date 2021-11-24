Left Menu

Swedish parliament rejects govt budget, backs opposition spending plans

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:46 IST
Sweden's parliament rejected the government's budget in favour of spending plans put forward by three opposition parties on Wednesday, plunging the government of newly-appointed Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson into an immediate crisis.

Andersson had said she would not resign if her budget was voted down, but the Green Party, the junior party in the ruling centre-left minority coalition, has said it would consider its position in government if the finance bill did not pass.

