Left Menu

Several migrants drown crossing Channel from France to Britain - source

Several migrants drowned while trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy to reach Britain on Wednesday, a police source told Reuters. "A search and rescue operation is under way off the coast of Calais.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:59 IST
Several migrants drown crossing Channel from France to Britain - source

Several migrants drowned while trying to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy to reach Britain on Wednesday, a police source told Reuters.

"A search and rescue operation is under way off the coast of Calais. ... We think several people have died as their vessel sank," a police source in the northern French port town said. BFM TV reported five people had drowned. The police source could not confirm the figure, adding that they were waiting for doctors to confirm the toll.

The coastguard and two other sources said a rescue operation was still underway. The marinetraffic app showed three rescue boats and one helicopter were at sea in one single location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021