PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:08 IST
Right-wing activists vandalise tomb
A tomb was vandalised by some right-wing activists, accusing its Maulvi of being a quack, giving wrong medicines to women, police said on Wednesday.

The vandalization of the tomb located in the Ballabhgarh panchayat premises on late Tuesday night has led to communal tension, necessitating the deployment of police, the Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Following the incident, the district police chief has transferred the city police station’s SHO, Satish Kumar, and has posted Inspector Satya Bhan in his place, he said.

Some right-wing activists had earlier on Tuesday caught hold of the Maulvi, accusing him of being a quack, administering wrong medicines to women, and had handed him over to the police.

The activists had also staged a demonstration at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office, demanding the maulana's arrest.

Faridabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaiveer Rathi said the medicines given by the maulana has been sent for test and police will act against the tomb only after examining the revenue record of the tomb land and on the basis of the lab report of the medicines.

But the restive activists vandalised the tomb on Tuesday night, he said.

