NIA arrests FICN trafficker in Guwahati

The NIA has arrested a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) smuggler from here for his alleged involvement in circulating FICNs, an official said on Wednesday.

Sudip Biswas was arrested on Wednesday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the seizure of FICNs with a face value of Rs 1,84,000 from the possession of three accused during a search conducted by the police party of Paltan Bazar Police Station at Islampur road, near Solapara flyover in April, 2019, the NIA official said.

Earlier, chargesheets were filed against four accused in the case.

Biswas, along with Safiqul Islam, had printed FICNs at Assam's Barpeta district and had conspired to circulate the FICNs along with the other accused, thereby sabotaging the economy of India, the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

